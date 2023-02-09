Shore Bancshares reports quarterly dividend

Easton-based Shore Bancshares Inc. announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common stock dividend in the amount of $0.12 per share, payable Feb. 28 to stockholders of record on Feb. 18.

President and CEO Lloyd L. “Scott” Beatty Jr. said the company experienced significant loan growth in 2022 after a successful integration of Severn Bank in a merger completed Nov. 1, 2021.

Shore Bancshares, the parent company of Shore United Bank, is a financial holding company and the largest independent bank holding company on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Shore Bancshares engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank.