Baltimore City needs to support the state’s attorney’s office

Some in the know say that the outgoing Baltimore state’s attorney provided to the incoming, newly elected state’s attorney very little in the way of transition, particularly an office adequately staffed with a sufficient number of seasoned prosecutors who can effectively prosecute the city’s large criminal docket and engage in efforts to prevent violent crime.

According to a recent interview given by Ivan Bates, the new state’s attorney, his predecessor, Marilyn Mosby, failed to submit her office’s budget that was due Dec. 16. Bates said that no evidence of it even being prepared was found on the office intranet.

A deficiency in this office has existed for some time and it has hurt the citizens of Baltimore who have been overly exposed to violent crime, particularly gun crimes. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland has stepped up, tasking 25 full-time assistant U.S. attorneys to Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program to combat gun crime using local, state and federal resources.

And, many if not most of the criminal prosecutors in the U.S. attorney’s office are dealing with 18 USC section 922 (g) federal gun crimes from the city. That has left the office at a substantially reduced strength to prosecute the other interests of the United States. The PSN program is working, though, and it is worth the effort; homicides in Baltimore are down 25% for January compared to last year, and 50% in Prince George’s County.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland employs 100 lawyers. Compare that with the 200 prosecutors employed by the U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts; Maryland has 90 percent of Massachusetts’ population. Maryland’s office is very busy. It deals not only with violent, gun crimes, but along with the usual business of a U.S. attorney’s office it also is involved with threats made to senior government officials, from Supreme Court justices to senior CDC physicians, who call Maryland home. And, it is busy with matters affecting government agencies in Maryland. All in all, its hands are full.

The Maryland U.S. attorney’s office is thinly structured and details much of its limited resources to help the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office and the Baltimore Police Department. This needs to slow considerably, and Bates, if given the monetary resources by the city, should be able to quickly attract skilled and seasoned professionals and retain existing staff, to prosecute the criminal docket and staff programs designed to intervene before violence occurs.

This can all happen without extensive help from the U.S. attorney’s office. We do not expect that all help from that office will be withdrawn, and we still expect there will be federal prosecutions for 922(g) violations, but it is critical to the efficient functioning of the U.S. attorney’s office, and the independence of the city state’s attorney’s office, that Bates be given the resources he says he needs and be allowed to create his office in the image for which the taxpayers of this city elected him.

In his recent interview Bates described the numerous problems he faces in that office as like “drinking from a firehose.”

We remind the Baltimore City Council that in June 2022, then-State’s Attorney Mosby testified before that body that of 193 attorney positions, 48 were vacant. One news media outlet reported 88 positions were vacant, far more than that revealed in the council testimony.

And, Mosby testified, her office was having difficulty retaining prosecutors because salaries paid by the city were not competitive with surrounding jurisdictions. (As to salary, the city is in the bottom half of all Maryland jurisdictions.) At that hearing, she reminded the council that her requests for money to increase salaries in her office had been repeatedly denied.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland will likely continue to support the city state’s attorney’s office, but in doing so, it detracts from its role as a prosecutor for, and legal representative of, the United States. We would like to see a transition by which the city takes up where and when the U.S. attorney’s office leaves off. This takes money, recruitment, training and time.

The transition should start now with the financial support of the council.

Editorial Advisory Board members Leigh Goodmark, Roland Harris, Julie C. Janofsky and Ericka N. King did not participate in this opinion.

