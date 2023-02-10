First United Corp. saw highest annual net income in 2022

Oakland-based First United Corporation, a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust, announced its highest year-end annual net income to date in its earnings report released Friday.

Consolidated net income was $25 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, or $3.76 per diluted share, compared to $19.8 million, or $2.95 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021. Total assets at Dec. 31, 2022 increased by $118.3 million, or 6.8%, when compared to Dec. 31, 2021.

President and CEO Carissa Rodeheaver said deposit growth continued to be steady during 2022 as the company added to its local municipal and nonprofit account balances. The rising interest rate environment and its ability to control deposit pricing early in the year contributed to the company’s increased net interest margin in 2022 and the resulting growth in net interest income, she added.

First United’s stable asset quality resulted in the final reduction of its allowance for loan losses, bringing it in line with pre-pandemic levels. Rodeheaver said although the company expects 2023 will bring pricing challenges and require continued expense discipline, it is working proactively to protect the margin and to work closely with its customers as they navigate the current turbulent economic environment.