LITIGATION ATTORNEY (FT/BENEFITS)

About the position:

Harford County Government’s Department of Law is seeking to hire an At-Will Litigation Attorney to be part of the team. This position is a Monday – Friday 8-5pm Exempt role. An attorney with first-chair jury trial experience in federal and State court and with employment law and civil rights claims defense experience is preferred. Must have good communication and legal writing skills. The litigation attorney will work with and at the direction of the County Attorney. The attorney also may perform some transactional work involving advice and counsel to various county departments, reviewing contracts and other legal documents, and providing training in employment law processes and practices.

Benefits you’ll love:

Comprehensive Benefits package to include medical, dental, and vision coverage

Annual, Sick and Personal Leave

Life Insurance at no additional cost to employee

11 Paid Holidays per Year

Your Skills and Experience:

Ability to conduct legal research on Lexis or Westlaw

Knowledge of the local government tort claims act and immunities available to local governments and public officials a plus

Knowledge of the Administrative Procedures Act

Knowledge of and experience utilizing the rules of evidence

Experience examining and interrogating expert witnesses

Ability to think quickly on one’s feet; Ability to remain calm under pressure and always appear to be in control. Be self-motivated and have the ability to prioritize and execute

Have the ability to detach, re-evaluate and make course corrections. Be comfortable and confident when public speaking

Must have Juris Doctorate Degree from an accredited school of law

Experience in the practice of law in the State of Maryland is preferred.

To apply, please visit: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/harford

