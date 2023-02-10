Md. hospital association CEO Atlas appears to be out

ANNAPOLIS — The head of the state’s hospital association appears to be out after five years.
Bob Atlas, who served as the president and CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association since 2018 and guided the group during the first three years of the pandemic, was quietly erased from the leadership listing on the group’s website Friday afternoon. The disappearance of any mention of Atlas follows 24 hours of speculation that his job was in jeopardy after a private exchange with a top legislative leader.
Multiple members of the association, including board members, declined to comment on Atlas’ tenure, saying only an unspecified announcement was forthcoming.
As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, no such announcement had been made and no additional comments were made.
Atlas’ apparent departure comes amid ongoing discussions and legislation related to how Maryland hospitals handle Medicaid patients who need dental surgery.
Sources familiar with the issue said the association has been part of an ongoing series of weekly calls with legislative leaders, including Del. Joseline Pena-Melnyk, D-Prince George’s and chair of the Health and Government Operations Committee.
Atlas was said to have been part of a phone meeting last week with the chairwoman.
One source said the call became heated and that Atlas asked the chairwoman to calm down.
Pena-Melnyk declined to comment on private meetings. She said she had no knowledge of Atlas’ apparent departure.
On Friday, the chairwoman introduced a bill to require hospitals participating in the state’s medical assistance program to provide operating room time for surgical dental procedures. The bill also requires hospitals to update their plan annually with the Department of Health.