Metro Cleaners’ liquidation forces $1.53M sale of Baltimore warehouse building

MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services has executed the sale of 2728 Loch Raven Blvd. in Baltimore comprising 27,560 square feet of industrial/warehouse space for $1.53 million.

Daniel Hudak and Andrew Meeder, both SIOR, senior vice president and principal, as well as Matthew Curran, SIOR, vice president for MacKenzie represented the seller, Metro Cleaners. The buyer entity was not disclosed.

The 1940s-era building, contained within a .67-acre parcel in the Better Waverly section of Baltimore City, became available when Metro Cleaners, a dry-cleaning and laundry operation, made the decision to shutter its operations and dispose of all corporate assets.

Equipped with clear ceiling heights ranging from 12 to 17 feet, with both dock and drive-in access, the building features immediate access to US Route 1 (Belair Road and the Jones Falls Expressway and is located less than three miles from Baltimore’s central business district. The Seagirt, Dundalk and Fairfield Marine Terminals are each positioned less than 11 miles away and Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is approximately 12 miles from the site.