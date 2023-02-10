Mosby trial likely to be pushed to September or later after defense’s withdrawal

The federal trial for former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby will likely be postponed until the fall because of scheduling issues after her entire defense team quit last month.

A new trial date has not been chosen, but during a status conference Friday it was clear that the complex jury selection process and busy schedules of the lawyers and judge will not make a trial possible until September or October at the earliest.

U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby gave the defense and prosecution two weeks to confer and propose a schedule moving forward.

Mosby’s new defense lawyer, Federal Public Defender James Wyda, said he also has not received the court file from Mosby’s previous defense team, which has made it difficult to assess his next moves.

“Ms. Mosby is anxious to put this matter behind her as quickly as possible, so we’re trying to move promptly for her sake and also for the court,” Wyda said. “But in all candor, while we’re working in good faith with prior counsel, we don’t yet have the file. I’m still operating a little bit in the dark.”

All six of Mosby’s former defense lawyers withdrew last month after Griggsby threatened Mosby’s lead attorney, A. Scott Bolden, with criminal contempt because of his behavior during the case.

Bolden is now facing separate criminal contempt proceedings in federal court, with a response due today.

The indictment against Mosby accuses her of lying about suffering a pandemic-related financial loss in order to make hardship withdrawals from her city retirement account. She put the $90,000 she withdrew from the account toward down payments on two Florida vacation properties, federal prosecutors say, and made several false statements when she applied for mortgages on the homes.

Mosby faces two counts each of perjury and mortgage fraud. She lost the job of Baltimore’s top prosecutor in January after placing third in the Democratic primary last year.

Friday’s status conference brought a change in tone to a case that has been marked by animosity between the defense and prosecution. Mosby’s former defense team argued that the indictment was politically motivated by prosecutors who had animus against Mosby because of her high-profile and controversial tenure as state’s attorney.

Bolden led the charge, and said at a news conference outside the federal courthouse in September that state and federal employees and African American politicians were at risk of being targeted for prosecution if, like Mosby, they withdrew money from their retirement accounts under emergency pandemic rules.

Bolden also said it was “bulls—” that prosecutors blamed the defense team for another postponement of Mosby’s trial in September, though the delay was caused by incomplete expert witness disclosures from the defense.

As a result, the tenor of the case was often fraught — culminating last month when Griggsby said Bolden could face criminal penalties for his repeated violations of local rules, including his statements in September. Bolden and the rest of the defense team quickly withdrew, citing a conflict of interest that would make it impossible for them to continue representing Mosby as Bolden defends against a criminal contempt finding.

Friday’s status conference, in contrast, was cordial. When Wyda proposed a meeting with the prosecution to hash out a schedule, Assistant U.S. Attorney Leo Wise said he would be happy to have a discussion.

“I like to meet and talk to Mr. Wyda, so that’s never an issue,” Wise said.

Mosby’s former defense team repeatedly sparred with prosecutors over proposed expert witnesses, and several motions are currently pending. Wyda said he needs to review the case file before he can decide what motions he will pursue as the case moves forward.