PARALEGAL OR LEGAL ASSISTANT

Towson law firm with rare opening seeks a paralegal or legal assistant to join its estates and trust administration team. The full-time position involves drafting documents to open estates, inventories, accounts and petitions as well as preparing checks, reconciling bank accounts, calendaring deadlines, paying invoices, assembling records for income and other tax returns and meeting and communicating with clients, family members, accountants and others. The applicant should have at least an associate’s or paralegal degree and two years of relevant experience and be proficient in Word, Outlook, and Excel. Bookkeeping or accounting experience and competencies in Zoom, Drop Box, Quick Books and/or Share File are pluses.

Applicants should email resumes to [email protected]

