Senate confirms SC Circuit Court judge to join 4th Circuit

The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed South Carolina Circuit Court Judge DeAndrea Gist Benjamin to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Benjamin, nominated by President Joe Biden in August, was confirmed on a 53-44 vote. Five Republican senators, including Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott of South Carolina, voted in her favor.

The Senate Judiciary Committee had voted, 12-8, on Feb. 2 to send her nomination to the full chamber.

Benjamin has been a judge on South Carolina’s Fifth Judicial Circuit since 2011, according to the White House. She previously was a municipal judge from 2004 to 2011 and was a partner at the Gist Law Firm, where she practiced from 2001 to 2011 following a stint as an assistant attorney general in the South Carolina AG’s Office.

A 1997 graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law, Benjamin was a law clerk for Judge L. Casey Manning on South Carolina’s Fifth Judicial Circuit from 1997 to 1998.

Benjamin, the second judge Biden has appointed to the 4th Circuit, will fill the seat of Judge Henry F. Floyd. An appointee of President Barack Obama, Floyd took senior status on Dec. 31, 2021.

The Senate approved Biden’s nomination of former Virginia Solicitor General Toby J. Heytens to the 4th Circuit in November 2021.