Senate panel weighs bill to let orphans’ court judges practice law

A Maryland Senate committee is considering legislation that would permit attorneys statewide to practice law while serving as orphans’ court judges so long as they do not handle the will, trusts, estate and guardianship matters that come before the probate court.

Senate Bill 210 would lift Maryland’s general prohibition on attorneys practicing law at all while serving on the orphans’ court bench.

Sen. Chris West, the bill’s chief sponsor, told the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee on Thursday that the current prohibition discourages those most knowledgeable about the law from serving as orphans’ court judges because they would have to shut down their entire practice for a part-time judgeship that pays about $10,000 annually.

The practice ban “communicates to a lot of people who otherwise might be good as members of the orphans’ courts — because they know how to read the law, know how to interpret the law — … that it’s just not within their power to terminate their legal practice in order to take a position on the orphans’ court,” said West, R-Baltimore County.

Under SB 210, an attorney serving as an orphans’ court judge “could have a full-time family law practice or civil practice or criminal practice,” added West, a lawyer. “They just could not practice the sort of law that’s going to generate cases that come before the court.”

This “small restriction” is necessary to prevent a conflict of interest for the attorney, the senator told the committee on which he serves.

“If an attorney can both practice estate and trust law and sit on the court which is going to deal with these cases, there’s going to be the inevitable suspicion among members of the public that somehow he’s feathering his own nest or the nest of his clients because of his term of office,” West said. “We wouldn’t want that.”

The bill, if enacted, would apply statewide the practice in effect in Calvert, Prince George’s and Baltimore counties, where lawyers serving as orphans’ court judges may continue to practice so long as they only handle matters outside the court’s jurisdiction.

Baltimore City permits orphans’ court judges to practice law anywhere but in orphans’ courts.

Harford, Howard and Montgomery counties are unique among Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions in that the orphans’ court is served by circuit court judges, whose prohibition from practicing law would remain unchanged.

Orphans’ court judges are barred from practicing law in all other counties.

Baltimore County Orphans’ Court Judge Juliet G. Fisher, an attorney, testified in favor of the bill and questioned the fairness and sense of singling out attorneys from practicing at all while serving on the bench.

“The rest of my colleagues who are lay judges in the orphans’ courts are allowed to be real estate agents, business owners, doctors and do what profession that they otherwise have,” Fisher told the committee. “So what we’re asking is really for attorneys, who are perhaps best suited to be in these legal positions, to (also) be orphans’ court judges.”

Attorney Laura L. Thomas spoke in support of the bill on behalf of the Maryland State Bar Association’s estate and trust law section.

Repealing the practice ban would “encourage attorneys throughout the state, particularly in the smaller jurisdictions, to run for these positions where legal knowledge and the ability to read and interpret statutes that you enact is really important, especially for the people who have cases before them,” Thomas told the Senate committee.