Want to visit Maryland’s best hotel? U.S. News says it’s in Baltimore

The Sagamore Pendry Hotel in Baltimore took the No. 1 spot of Maryland’s best hotels in a list released Friday by U.S. News and World Report.

Backed by Under Armour founder Kevin Plank, the waterfront Sagamore Pendry Baltimore enjoys an excellent location in downtown Baltimore’s historic Fell’s Point neighborhood, according to the U.S. News survey.

It sits near tourist sights such as the Inner Harbor and Patterson Park and numerous restaurants and bars. However, this property’s own bar, The Cannon Room, has become a popular haunt for locals and visitors alike.

The hotel is also home to the Italian-influenced Rec Pier Chop House and a seasonal pool bar and grill. The outdoor, infinity-edge pool is another selling point for visitors: It overlooks the harbor and is surrounded by lounge chairs and cabanas. All of the 128 guest rooms and suites combine Baltimore’s heritage and history with modern amenities and design.

The rest of the top 10 include hotels statewide with a Baltimore-heavy top five. The Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore at No. 2, the Inn at Perry Cabin in St. Michaels was No. 3, the Royal Sonesta Harbor Court in Baltimore was No. 4 and the Kimpton Hotel Monaco came in at No. 5. The rest of the top 10 include The Hotel at the University of Maryland in College Park, Live Casino and Hotel in Hanover, MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay in Cambridge and the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Oxon Hill.

The U.S. News & World Report travel rankings are based on an analysis of expert and user opinions.