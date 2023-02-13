Getting a stake in a Baltimore shopping center could be easier than you think

Chicago TREND, a Black-owned commercial real estate investment company, has launched a crowdfunding campaign that offers the opportunity for local ownership of the Edmondson Village Shopping Center in southwestern Baltimore.

The campaign for the center at 4400-4592 Edmondson Ave. is inviting Black entrepreneurs, community residents and impact investors to redevelop, reimagine and reposition the shopping center as c0-owners.

Chicago TREND CEO Lyneir Richardson said the effort, available through the portal SmallChange.co, is a patient, purposeful real estate investment strategy that aims to engage local stakeholders and keep local dollars close to home. It also helps socially conscious small investors and people of color to gain a meaningful stake in the revitalization of commercial corridors, Black shopping districts and their own neighborhoods.

The company’s $41 million budget for Edmondson Village will cover attracting new retailers and restaurants as well as creating new lighting, high technology cameras, ramped-up 24-hour security and area beautification. It plans to hire local and Black-owned companies that deliver such services as construction, leasing, management, repairs and groundskeeping to maintain the property.

Chicago TREND has secured $222,000 of funding from the state of Maryland to implement youth entrepreneurship and violence prevention programs and the city of Baltimore has awarded $8 million to make upgrades and capital improvements.

The development of EVSC will generate an estimated 900 construction jobs and 250 retail jobs at the Shopping Center.

In 2021, Chicago TREND launched a similar crowdfunding campaign for Walbrook Village Shopping Center, which was the first initiative of its kind in Baltimore. The campaign, which exceeded its initial investment goal by almost 1,000%, raised $332,500.

About $1.7 million of grant funding from city and state agencies has been secured to upgrade the shopping center. Renovations of Walbrook Village will begin next month, and efforts are underway for a Black-owned bank and a health clinic to open this year.

The crowdfunding effort follows an incident at the center which saw five boys, believed to be high school students on their lunch break, who were shot Jan. 4 at the shopping center, one of them fatally.

Officers were called to Edmondson Village’s parking lot around 11:15 a.m. and found the five boys with gunshot wounds and all five were taken to hospitals, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. Police believe the five were students at Edmondson Westside High School, which is across the street, were on their lunch break, Harrison said. They were in front of a Popeyes and Rita’s Italian Ice when two shooters opened fire on the group and then fled behind the building, but police do not have a description, Harrison said.