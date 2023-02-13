Legislation to require court-appointed child custody evaluators to have specialized education and experience with abused children drew opposition last week from the Maryland Judiciary, which said its rule regarding evaluator qualifications sufficiently safeguards the best interests of all children.

“In many respects, the Judiciary agrees with the goals and purposes” of the legislation, retired Maryland Appellate Court Judge Deborah S. Eyler told the House Judiciary Committee. “The well-being of children is paramount, their safety, that their best interests are what should be advanced.”

“The best way to accomplish (that) is to use the rule,” Eyler added. “There really is no need for a statute.”

The Judiciary, in written testimony, said its rule governing the appointment of evaluators takes into consideration their experience and qualifications, including that they be licensed mental health care providers.

But attorney Paul Griffin, legal director of Child Justice Inc., said statutorily mandated requirements for evaluators are necessary to ensure courts have the best information available when deciding what custody arrangements are in a abused child’s best interest.

The bill will ensure that evaluators are “well trained” in recognizing and protecting children from continued abuse and domestic violence in custody matters, said Griffin, whose Silver Spring-based group represents abused youngsters.

“This is especially important given the outsized reliance judges tend to place on these evaluators” in determining custody, Griffin said. “Simply put, we don’t believe the Judiciary is well suited to make these determinations of what is in the best interest of the child, what factors should be looked at related to domestic violence and child abuse.”

The committee’s consideration of House Bill 285 follows a legislative work group on family law’s findings that judges adopt the evaluators’ recommendation in more than 90% of custody cases.

Under the bill, an evaluator would need to be a psychiatrist, licensed psychologist or licensed social worker.

The evaluator would also need to have handled or clinically observed matters related to family conflict, normative child development, and the effect of chronic or traumatic stress, including domestic violence.

In addition, the evaluator would be required to complete 20 hours of training encompassing specified topics including the effects of domestic violence on children.

Del. Vanessa E. Atterbeary, D-Howard and the bill’s chief sponsor, said the proposed statutory requirements for evaluators would lead to better custody decisions for the children than those reached currently.

“Folks that are custody evaluators aren’t necessarily experts in the field, though they are treated as such,” Atterbeary told the committee.

Del. Aaron M. Kaufman, D-Montgomery and a committee member, said he would rather have statutory standards for evaluators than leave that responsibility to the judiciary.

“I do not believe that a lot of judges are experts in childhood trauma so, I’m sorry, with all due respect, I’m just not sure that you guys are the best people to pick the training requirements,” Kaufman told Eyler.

The retired judge responded that the Judiciary’s rule regarding evaluators’ qualifications was promulgated with input from experts in child psychology and psychiatry and only after discussion within the Judiciary’s Standing Committee on Rules of Practice and Procedure and adoption by the Maryland Supreme Court.

“By the time a rule is fashioned and it goes to the Supreme Court, that kind of (expert) input has been obtained in a public manner so that the public can show up, can comment, can comment in writing” on the appropriate qualifications for a child custody evaluator, Eyler said. “There is a lot of input to it.”

House Bill 285 has been cross-filed in the Senate. Sen. Mary Beth Carozza, R-Somerset, Worcester and Wicomico, is chief sponsor of Senate Bill 13.