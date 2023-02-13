Kerri Clear | St. Michaels Community Center

Kerri Clear of Easton was named executive chef at the St. Michaels Community Center, where she is responsible for creating healthful, nutritious menus for SMCC’s Community Café.

Clear also will be working with local chefs and food distribution programs to coordinate food donations, including fresh produce and cooked dishes.

The St. Michaels Community Center’s Community Café serves eat-in and take-out meals during select hours each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, provided at no cost for individuals and families in need. The café is made possible through support from the Maryland Food Bank, St. Vincent de Paul of Easton, numerous local restaurants and businesses, and donors to SMCC.

Clear grew up on the Eastern Shore of Maryland where garden and dairy coops fed her family.

Clear’s culinary experience spans more than 20 years of working in the hospitality industry, including most recently serving as chef at Latitude 38 in Oxford.