McDonald’s offering scholarship opportunity for HBCU students

McDonald’s of Washington, Greater Baltimore and Eastern Shore are partnering with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and Alkeme in offering $1 million in aid through the Black & Positively Golden Scholarship for the 2023-24 academic year.

For the 2023-24 academic year, McDonald’s owner/operators and partners, will increase resources and investment to more HBCU students through the Black & Positively Golden Scholarship Program, providing access to mental health resources and awarding $1 million in scholarships, up from $500,000 in 2022.

Applications are open now through March 27 to incoming and current HBCU students at tmcf.org, with winners being announced this summer.

Launched in 2020 to help HBCU students across the country break through financial barriers of achieving education in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Black & Positively Golden Scholarship Program is committed to supporting and empowering the next generation of leaders across the country through monetary support and resources.

Students interested in applying for the Black & Positively Golden Scholarship Program must meet the following eligibility requirements: Be 18 years old or older, be enrolled full-time as a freshman, sophomore, junior or senior attending an HBCU during the 2023-24 academic school year, have a current cumulative grade-point average of 2.7 or higher, demonstrate leadership abilities and financial need and be a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident with a valid permanent resident card or passport stamped I-551.