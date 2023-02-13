Michael Middleton | SB7 Coalition

The SB7 Coalition, a nonprofit community organization representing six south Baltimore communities and the Baltimore Peninsula Development team, announced Michael Middleton as the Coalition’s first executive director.

Middleton had previously served as the inaugural chair and president of the SB7 Coalition for nearly six years, and also acted as executive director of the Cherry Hill Development Corporation, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of Cherry Hill residents through community building and economic development initiatives.

As president and chair, Middleton brought together the six south Baltimore communities to reach unanimous agreements and spearheaded its initiatives through the pandemic’s difficult years. During his tenure as chair, he presided over the awarding and distribution of more than $2.5 million in grants to support resident identified priorities including equitable transportation, permanently affordable housing, public safety, zero waste, economic development and capacity-building for south Baltimore’s six communities and local organizations.

As the founding executive director, he will be responsible for overseeing SB7’s organizational leadership & administrative management, fundraising, and community organizing & strategic planning. In his new role, Middleton will leverage the support of the Board of Directors, the close partnership with the Baltimore Peninsula Development team and community relationships, in order to advance the vision for South Baltimore’s revitalization and increase the capacity of all six member communities.