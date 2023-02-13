Restaurant Association of Md. announces top industry award winners

The Restaurant Association of Maryland (RAM), the only trade association that represents every segment of the foodservice industry in Maryland, Monday announced the winners for three of its honors to be awarded in the organization’s upcoming 2023 Awards Gala, which recognizes excellence in the foodservice industry and commitment to the community.

The 2023 RAM Restaurateur of the Year is Brenda McDonnell, who operates Brenda’s Pizzeria, Trader’s Coffee House, Ace’s Run, and Firewater in Garrett County. The award honors the restaurant owner who shows originality and offers quality service to customers, demonstrates success in the eyes of his or her fellow operators, employees and community, and demonstrates leadership on behalf of the hospitality industry locally, statewide or nationally. The Restaurateur of the Year also plays an active volunteer role in helping RAM promote, protect and improve the foodservice and hospitality industry.

Steve F. de Castro of Big Steaks Management will be honored with the Phillips Lifetime Achievement Award. Named for the heart and soul behind the Phillips Seafood Restaurants, this award was created in 2007 to honor the Phillips family and recognize an outstanding restaurant or company for their lifetime commitment to the foodservice industry and their community. The awardee exemplifies the sound business principles and impeccable character demonstrated by both Brice and Shirley Phillips.

The 2023 Heart of the Industry Award will be presented to Juan Lowman of The White Oak Tavern in Ellicott City. The award is given to the restaurant and foodservice industry employee who goes above and beyond to keep the restaurant running smoothly. This is an employee that the restaurant cannot live without because of their dependability and dedication, while being the example for others to follow. Their hard work, attitude and commitment to working with people is noticed by other employees and customers alike, making them the heart of the restaurant.

RAM is also inviting the public to vote for their favorite industry professionals across the state in four categories, including Bartender of the Year, Chef of the Year, Restaurant Manager of the Year and Server of the Year. All award finalists are reviewed and selected by a committee including restaurant owners, industry professionals, food bloggers, post-secondary education professionals, and other individuals familiar with the restaurant and hospitality industries.

Voting can be done at marylandrestaurants.com/gala. Ballots are open until Feb. 26 and the winners will be announced at the gala.