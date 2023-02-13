Steve Chipman | Transamerica Financial Advisors

Steve Chipman was appointed president of president of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. in Baltimore.

He will report to Todd Buchanan, president of world financial group and senior vice president in Transamerica’s individual solutions division.

Chipman leads TFA’s teams of registered representative and investment advisor representative professionals who serve the investment needs of individuals throughout the U.S. He continues to build TFA’s advisory teams who provide investment products and services to clients, growing the company’s success as a leading investment services provider.

Chipman brings more than 25 years of advisory expertise to his new role at Transamerica Financial Advisors. He joins Transamerica from Cambridge Investment Group Inc. and has previously served as president and CEO of investment brokerage and advisory firms, as well as in senior executive roles within large financial services organizations.

He has contributed to many industry boards and committees, including his appointment to the FINRA Regulatory Advisory Council from 2013 to 2014, and his election to the FINRA District One Committee from 2008 to 2012.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Massachusetts, attended the Securities Industry Institute at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and holds Series 7, 24, 63 and 65 securities registrations. He lives in the Phoenix area and has two children.