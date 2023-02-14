Capital Funding Group topped $2.7B in financing in 2022

Capital Funding Group (CFG), the Baltimore-based bank focused on the health care and multifamily finance industries, Tuesday announced the company executed more than $2.7 billion in financing deals throughout 2022.

Continuing to support the long-term care, assisted living and multifamily industries, CFG financed 24 HUD loans, in excess of $250 million and 88 health care and multifamily Bridge-to-HUD loans, in excess of $2.5 billion.

Throughout 2022, CFG continued to expand its business across its diversified portfolio in the long-term care, seniors housing, and multifamily sectors. CFG’s long-term care division provides HUD/FHA and bridge financing services to the long-term care industry, to support acquisitions, refinancing, dividend recapitalizations and more of skilled nursing facilities.

CFG’s seniors housing division provides senior loan and mezzanine financing services to the seniors housing industry, consisting of active adult for seniors, independent living, assisted living and memory care facilities.

The bank’s multifamily division provides senior loan and mezzanine financing services to the multifamily housing industry, supporting several HUD-insured multifamily loan programs.

Top deals executed by the firm include a $317 million bridge loan for the refinancing of a nationwide skilled nursing facility portfolio, a $198 million loan for the acquisition of a 24-facility portfolio across Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina, a $135 million bridge loan for the refinancing and dividend recapitalization of a nine-facility portfolio across Maryland, Georgia and West Virginia and a $40 million loan for the refinancing of an assisted living and memory care facility in Simi Valley, California.

Also Tuesday, CFG and CFG Bank unveiled new logos as part of ongoing rebranding efforts following the recent announcement of CFG Bank’s naming rights partnership for CFG Bank Arena and the company’s upcoming move to Baltimore Peninsula. It also expanded in the multifamily and seniors housing real estate sectors, it became the largest bank headquartered in Baltimore, entered the cannabis industry with being one of the few banks to offer lending and deposit services in the country and opened a commercial office in Annapolis.