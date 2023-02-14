Elizabeth Lewis and Shay Lewis-Sisco | ESAHEC

The Eastern Shore Area Health Education Center, which works to increase the number of health care providers serving Maryland’s rural Eastern Shore, named Elizabeth Lewis as special initiatives program manager and Shay Lewis-Sisco as community impact and engagement manager.

Lewis brings over 20 years of experience in administrative coordination and data management in behavioral health, clinical research and fundraising. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, she tested school students in Anne Arundel County for COVID-19 and served as a contact tracer liaison, managing cases and providing community resources to residents of Prince George’s County. She holds a bachelor’s degree in human services with an administrative focus from Notre Dame of Maryland University.

Lewis-Sisco brings more than 15 years of experience in public service. She was a workforce development specialist for the Maryland Department of Labor, community engagement coordinator for Moving Dorchester Forward and family investment specialist for the Maryland Department of Social Services. In addition, she has served as a community volunteer, character coach and school liaison, nonprofit board member, event host and public speaker. She studied behavioral health sciences at Chesapeake College and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in political science from the University of Maryland Global Campus.