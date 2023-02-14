FEATURED MOVER | Toni St. John, Baltimore Collegetown Network

Baltimore Collegetown Network announced the appointment of Toni St. John as its next executive director.

For more than 20 years, St. John has lived and worked in the Baltimore region. Most recently, she has served as director of development and communications at The Women’s Law Center of Maryland.

St. John received her undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania and her juris doctor from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law. St. John served as director of judicial clerkships & government programs at Maryland Carey Law and also worked at Goucher College as assistant director of the post-baccalaureate premedical program.

She is a board member of the Baltimore County Revenue Authority and on the Advisory Committee for the Maryland Nonprofits Accelerator Program.

With BCN’s experienced staff and governing board as support, St. John will be well-positioned to influence Collegetown’s impact on higher education in Baltimore, including initiatives around academic partnerships, transportation, marketing, internships, communities of practices, research studies, engagement programs and fellowships — all designed to recruit students to study at member institutions and to become involved as civic leaders in the region.

ABOUT TONI ST. JOHN

Resides in:

Owings Mills

Education:

Juris Doctor, University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law; Bachelor of Arts, University of Pennsylvania

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

As an undergraduate in college, I served in AmeriCorps, working with young people in public schools. Over the years I have always thought a career in public or government service would be gratifying.

Favorite vacation:

My favorite family vacations are “down the shore.” I grew up on the Jersey Shore and brought my love of the beach to the Maryland region.

When I want to relax, I … :

In warmer weather, gardening is my outlet for creativity and fun along with frequenting favorite ice cream places in Baltimore with my husband. In the winter, yoga and reading a good book are my go-to ways to relax.

Favorite pastimes:

I enjoy Wordle and crossword puzzles and recently joined a Pilates gym.

Favorite quotation:

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” — Margaret Mead