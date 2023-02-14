Md. attorney general seeks authority to prosecute police-involved deaths

Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown urged lawmakers Tuesday to pass legislation giving him authority to prosecute local police officers he finds criminally at fault for having killed someone or caused an injury “likely to result” in death.

Under current law, the attorney general investigates police-involved slayings but then must hand the case to the local state’s attorney, who ultimately decides whether to prosecute the officer.

The proposed legislation, Senate Bill 290, would give the attorney general exclusive authority to prosecute the officer or request that the local state’s attorney handle the prosecution.

“We (the attorney general’s office) independently investigate; we should independently prosecute,” Brown told the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee. “It’s the best practice for police accountability, public trust and the prosecutorial function.”

Brown, who took office in January, said the bill would cure the perceived conflict of interest when local prosecutors have discretion over whether to prosecute an officer of the same police force they rely on to conduct other criminal investigations and testify at trial.

“Senate Bill 290 is about ensuring that the public has confidence that prosecution decisions, just like investigations, are made in an impartial manner by people who do not work together or rely on each other professionally or personally to the extent to which our local state’s attorneys do with their local law enforcement agencies and officers daily,” Brown said.

“We’re not talking about inappropriate relationships,” he added. “We’re talking about close relationships when you are asking a state’s attorney to now investigate and prosecute a case against the very men and women that they work so closely with every day in fighting crime in our communities,” Brown added.

Sen. Chris West, a committee member, said he opposes the bill that would turn the attorney general into “the chief police prosecutor of Maryland.”

“Doesn’t that concern you that the public perception of your office is going to fundamentally change of this bill is passed?” said West, R-Baltimore County.

Brown responded that “if this bill is passed it is going to enhance public confidence in both the investigation and the prosecution of police officer involved deaths. We’re going to do our job in a fair and balanced way.”

SB 290 drew criticism from state’s attorneys who expressed an unwillingness to relinquish their prosecutorial authority and discretion regarding a violent death in their jurisdictions.

“This is why we all get elected: to make these (prosecutorial) decisions,” Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott D. Shellenberger told the Senate committee. “If we make ’em wrong, we’re gone.”

But if a statutory change must be made, Shellenberger suggested a “middle ground” to the current system in which the attorney general investigates and the state’s attorneys have discretion to prosecute. He said that if the state’s attorney chooses not to prosecute, the case could then go back to the attorney general for potential prosecution.

Howard County State’s Attorney Rich H. Gibson Jr. stated in written testimony that “there is no merit to claims that prosecutors are unable to evaluate and hold accountable law enforcement officers within our jurisdictions. To assert that we, as the elected state’s attorneys, would be biased and either incapable or unwilling to prosecute law enforcement officers in these cases under the appropriate circumstances is not founded in any facts.”

Sen. William C. “Will” Smith Jr., the bill’s chief sponsor and committee chair, said the bill would increase trust in the investigation and prosecution – or non-prosecution – of police officers by removing both of those functions from local state’s attorneys.

The prosecutorial decision would be “impartial and not subject to the political winds” in the local jurisdiction, said Smith, D-Montgomery.

Chief Maryland Public Defender Natasha M. Dartigue told the committee that the bill’s enactment would “enhance police accountability through independent investigation and, where necessary, prosecution of police-related deaths.”

If enacted, the attorney general’s prosecutorial authority would apply to police-involved slayings that occur on or after Oct. 31. The new authority would require the attorney general’s office to hire two attorneys, an investigator and a paralegal, according to the Department of Legislative Services.

Senate Bill 290 is cross-filed in the House of Delegates. House Judiciary Committee Chair Luke Clippinger, D-Baltimore City, is chief sponsor of House Bill 857.