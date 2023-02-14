BLOCKsynop Inc., a medical technology company in Highland, was awarded $275,000 for a highly selective Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF).

The NSF selects SBIR grant recipients with promising technologies to help jump start their entrepreneurial journey. This grant will be used to accelerate development and commercialization of the Neural Blockade Monitor (NBM). The BLOCKsynop NBM is a novel monitor for determining the location and density of nerve blocks used in surgery, during recovery, and for chronic pain management.

The BLOCKsynop NBM is based on 25 years of research and technological advances at Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. Wayne Sternberger, Ph.D., a systems engineer in the areas of oceanographic and biomedical sensor systems, and Robert S. Greenberg, MD, with experience in pediatrics, anesthesiology, critical care medicine, and pain management, are the co-inventors of the BLOCKsynop NBM.

The company says the BLOCKsynop NBM is the first clinical monitoring device that provides an objective measurement to quantify controlled delivery and effectiveness of nerve blocks on pain. It is novel and unique because it is noninvasive, passive, quantitative and objective in measuring neural blockades. The ability for objective measurement will provide a new and unparalleled means to support patient safety and enhanced recovery. Not only does the NBM provide a new and precise measure, but it can be used in patients, such as infants, who cannot express themselves.