Pair indicted in Maryland on charges of conspiring to destroy energy facilities

A federal grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday against a Catonsville woman and a Florida man who are accused of plotting to attack Baltimore’s power grid, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland announced.

The indictment formalizes the charges against Sarah Beth Clendaniel, 34, and Brandon C. Russell, 27, who were arrested this month for allegedly planning an attack on multiple electrical substations that was fueled by racist ideology.

Clendaniel had her initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Baltimore last week. Charging documents claim that she conspired with Russell, who founded a small Florida-based neo-Nazi group, to carry out “sniper attacks” in an effort to cause a cascading failure at the substations.

According to the criminal complaint, Clendaniel told an FBI informant on Jan. 29 that she planned to target power facilities in a “ring” around Baltimore.

“It would probably permanently completely lay this city to waste if we could do that successfully,” Clendaniel said, according to the criminal complaint. The complaint also shows Clendaniel wearing tactical gear that bore a swastika and holding a rifle.

Russell is accused of encouraging the use of Mylar balloons to short out power transformers and encouraging attacks at times when the most people are using electricity to increase the strain on the grid. He also posted links to open-source infrastructure maps, according to the charging documents.

The indictment accuses Russell and Clendaniel of conspiring to willfully damage the property of an energy facility. The pair faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

Clendaniel’s family members have said she embraced a white supremacist ideology and adopted increasingly racist views during time she spent in prison. The FBI has been aware of her relationship with Russell, who founded an obscure neo-Nazi group called Atomwaffen division, since 2018, according to the complaint.

Law enforcement became aware of Russell in 2017, when one of his roommates in Tampa, Florida, allegedly killed his two other roommates after a dispute among the group. The roommate accused in the killings said the other two roommates had been planning attacks on U.S. infrastructure. He also said Russell did not know about the killings.

Russell pleaded guilty to explosives charges in connection with bomb-making materials authorities found at the home. Law enforcement also discovered neo-Nazi paraphernalia and a picture of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh in the home, according to charging documents.

“This alleged planned attack threatened lives and would have left thousands of Marylanders in the cold and dark,” U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron said when the pair was arrested last week. “We are united and committed to using every legal means necessary to disrupt violence, including hate-fueled attacks.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.