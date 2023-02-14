Roxanne Magwire | ACNB Bank

Roxanne Magwire is the new community banking manager for ACNB Bank’s New Windsor Office.

She joined ACNB Bank in 2019 as community banking specialist for the Taneytown Office in Carroll County and has 34 years of banking experience.

She began her career as a part-time teller and has worked in all areas of branch office management. Magwire was born in Westminster and is a graduate of Francis Scott Key High School in Union Bridge, where she has resided for more than 41 years. She and her husband, Aric, have four children and nine grandchildren.