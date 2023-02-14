SINTX Technologies’ Armor facility now fully operational

SINTX Technologies Inc., a Salt Lake City-based original equipment manufacturer of advanced ceramics which entered the Maryland market in June 2022, Tuesday announced that equipment installation along with key renovations and upgrades to its SINTX Armor facility in Salt Lake City are now complete.

This milestone is the result of an intensive effort by the SINTX team to upgrade the facility’s infrastructure and install armor manufacturing equipment that was acquired from Ohio-based B4C LLC.

SINTX purchased Annapolis-based TA&T in June 2022, a nearly 40-year-old advanced ceramics business that specializes in developing and commercializing a broad array of innovative materials for defense, biomedical, and industrial applications. The company’s technologies and products include 3D printing of ceramic medical devices and heat exchangers, chemical vapor infiltration and deposition of complex fiber-reinforced ceramic-matrix composites, and hot pressing of transparent armor and other technical ceramics.

SINTX Armor is a 10,000 square-foot facility that can manufacture high-performance ceramic armor plates for personnel, aircraft, and vehicles. Products include 100% boron carbide BoroShock, which is a high-strength material designed to protect special forces against high-velocity projectiles. Another product, DuraShockTM, is a composite of boron carbide and silicon carbide that is designed to protect law enforcement personnel.