The ‘other’ Hamilton, and truth as a libel defense

Come with me in your mind’s eye to New York City in 1735. John Peter Zenger, editor and printer of New York Weekly Journal, was experiencing a grim, grueling experience. He had been arrested and incarcerated for seditious libel against Gov. William Cosby, a serious criminal offense during this colonial time.

The law of libel was said to protect government from defamation that would intrude on public tranquility and security. The law prevailing in England provided that any publication whether true or false criticizing one in public office was liable to prosecution. Truth was not a defense! See James Alexander, “The Case and Trial of John Peter Zenger,” pp. 1-26 (Notable Trials Library, 1989).

Freedom of speech particularly was nonexistent; criticizing the Crown or government officials was taboo. Zenger had printed provocative items against Governor Cosby, including that new courts were created without approval of the legislature, that judges were often displaced, and that trial by jury had been taken away at the whim of the governor.

Two lawyers who began representation of Zenger were stricken from the rolls. So it was that John Peter Zenger languished in jail for eight months before his trial commenced. Moreover, no lawyer would represent him. But help was offered by supporters. It was said that a Philadelphia lawyer, Andrew Hamilton, might be persuaded to travel to New York to defend Zenger.

He was indeed persuaded, and to New York Andrew Hamilton traveled at his own expense (there was no Acela in those days) to undertake the defense pro bono. He learned that in New York the jury was the judge of the law and the facts in criminal cases. Incidentally, this was also true in Maryland for a period of time. Among many citizens of New York, freedom of speech was a valued right, as was the defense of truth in a libel case, although not then accepted as law by the New York courts.

So who was this Philadelphia lawyer who came to the aid of John Peter Zenger? Andrew Hamilton was one of the outstanding trial lawyers of his day. He was born in Scotland in 1676, and died in 1741 in Philadelphia.

In the early 1700s, he spent time practicing law in Maryland, having first lived and practiced in Virginia. Then later, while in Maryland, he served as a deputy to the Maryland House of Delegates from Kent County, where he acquired property. He also established a robust law practice in Chestertown.

The term “Philadelphia lawyer” — meant as a compliment — is derived from Andrew Hamilton’s courage and skill in confronting the Crown and rescuing John Peter Zenger with a not guilty verdict. Yes, Hamilton won the case. The jury accepted his argument that truth was a defense in a libel case, establishing new law. The jury, persuaded by Hamilton, overruled the existing law.

Here is an excerpt from Hamilton’s closing argument relating to the Crown’s contention that truth is no defense to libel:

Mr. Attorney… I hope it is not our bare printing and publishing a paper that will make it libel: You will have something more to do before you make my client a libeler; for the words themselves must be libelous, that is false, scandalous, and seditious or else we are not guilty. (Id at 62)…[L]et us agree for once that truth is the greater sin than falsehood: Yet as the offences are not equal, and as the punishment is arbitrary, that is according as the judges in their discretion shall direct to be inflicted, is it not absolutely necessary that they should know whether the libel is true or false, that they may by means be able to apportion the punishment?

And yet as monstrous and ridiculous as it may seem to be, it is the natural consequence of [the Prosecutor’s] doctrine that truth makes a worse libel than falsehood (Id at 71) … But to conclude; the question before the Court and you gentlemen of the jury is not a small or private concern, it is not the cause of a poor printer, nor of New York alone, which you are now trying: No! It may in its consequence affect every free man that lives under a British government on the main America. It is the best cause. The cause of liberty; the right to liberty both exposing and opposing arbitrary power by… speaking and writing truth. (Id at 99)

Andrew Hamilton experienced the heat of the Crown’s vitriolic opposition to the ideas he presented in court, that truth should be a defense to defamation and the importance of freedom of speech. His courage in taking the case and his successful outcome are still recognized today. During World War II, a Liberty ship was named the SS Andrew Hamilton.

