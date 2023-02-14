Wells Fargo Advisors consolidates 2 locations in new Annapolis lease

Wells Fargo Advisors has signed a lease with 2661 Riva, LLC for 9,839 square feet of space within 2661 Riva Road in Annapolis, a move that consolidates two area locations into one expanded space.

Trish Farrell, senior vice president and principal, and Bethany Hobbs, senior real estate adviser of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, as well as Craig Morrell of Morrell Commercial Properties Group, represented the landlord in this transaction. Jeffrey Miller and Amanda Rosenthal off JLL represented Wells Fargo.

Wells Fargo Advisors, a subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company, provides a full range of financial advisory services, investments and brokerage services and intends to move a current office at Annapolis Towne Centre into this new space by spring 2023.

The six-story building contains more than 52,000 square feet of commercial office space. The building also features a new shared conference room, recently upgraded common-area finishes, new state-of-the-art restrooms, a fifth-floor balcony overlooking the park and abundant parking.

The lease expands the company’s existing presence within 2661 Riva Road from 7,149 square feet of space and, upon completion of the move, approximately 40 employees will work from the building located adjacent to Md. Route 50 and Interstate 97.

Just over 16,000 square feet of space remains available for lease in 2661 Riva Road. This includes the entire first floor of the building, comprising 8,235 square feet of space; approximately 4000 square feet of space on the ground level; and just over 4,000 square feet of space on the fifth-floor penthouse, which features an exterior balcony.