101 Baltimore closes to make way for expanded Banditos Tacos & Tequila

The Federal Hill location of Banditos Tacos & Tequila will undergo a renovation to nearly double its space to more than 5,000 square feet, Baltimore-based White Oak Hospitality announced Wednesday.

To facilitate the expansion, Sean White, founder and CEO of Baltimore Based White Oak Hospitality, announced the company was closing its 101 Baltimore location, which White added aligns with the company’s overall expansion strategy which started in early 2022.

The Federal Hill Banditos Tacos & Tequila location, at 1118 South Charles St., is 3,000 square feet and will expand to 5,000 square feet and will include one entrance, a larger front patio and a new dog-friendly covered outdoor back patio.

The closure of 101 Baltimore became official Feb. 13 and construction has already begun on the expansion of Banditos Tacos & Tequila.

White said the changes will occur in phases to eliminate as much disruption as possible and the current Banditos space will remain open during the renovation. Construction is expected to be completed by late Spring, including the outdoor patio.

White Oak Hospitality owns and operates three restaurant brands in the greater Baltimore area including Banditos Tacos and Tequila, Wayward Bar & Kitchen and The Curious Oyster. It continues to expand its Banditos Brand throughout Maryland and Virginia, as well as making the move to Florida.