Annapolis retail hub to get new look soon

By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2023

An artist's rendering of Beacon Square Annapolis. When completed, the property will offer a total of 52,000 square feet of retail and office space, 508 multifamily units and a 43,000-square-foot grocery store and the first openings are projected in late 2024. (Submitted rendering)

SJC Ventures, a privately held, mixed-use commercial real estate and retail development firm, announced 11 new tenants have signed leases at Beacon Square in Annapolis.

The 11 tenants joining the retail hub include Arhaus upscale furniture store, Circa LightingFirebirds Wood Fired GrillMighty Quinn’s BBQMeg Fox AestheticsGNCAspen Dental, Inspire Nails, Cold Stone Creamery, Eggspectation and Jersey Mikes. Beacon Square will be anchored by a grocery tenant that has not yet been announced.

SJC Ventures and AvalonBay Communities Inc., an equity REIT, closed on the land purchase in early 2022 and vertical construction started at Beacon Square in August 2022.

The property will offer a total of 52,000 square feet of retail and office space, 508 multifamily units and a 43,000-square-foot grocery store and the first openings are projected in late 2024. SJC Ventures’ local broker partners include Ray Schupp, Suzanne Katz and Bryan Davis with H&R Retail.

The Georgia-based SJC Ventures has acquired and developed more than 60 retail, mixed-use, multifamily and office projects throughout the continental United States.


