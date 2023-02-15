Baltimore County apartment complex available in bankruptcy sale

A&G Real Estate Partners, in its capacity as real estate adviser for the Chapter 11 Trustee of Keyway Apartment Rentals LLC, Wednesday announced it is accepting competing bids for the 64-unit garden apartment complex in southeast Baltimore County.

The trustee has a signed $5.7 million contract for the Keyway Apartments from a stalking horse bidder, subject to higher and better offers and Bankruptcy Court approval. Competing bids are due by Feb. 24. A minimum competing offer of $5.85 million would trigger an auction on Feb. 28.

Located at 123 Willow Spring Road in Dundalk, the 41,412-square-foot rental complex is comprised of three, two-story brick veneer buildings on 1.89 acres. Units average approximately 550 square feet.

The property, which is 96.9% occupied, was built in 1941 and underwent a complete renovation in 2017 that included interior improvements such as new appliances, granite countertops and flooring; new plumbing and electrical systems; roof and HVAC replacements; and security system updates.

Keyway Apartments is approximately seven miles from downtown Baltimore. Primary access to the property is provided by Interstate-95/895, Interstate 695 (the Baltimore Beltway), and Route 40 (Pulaski Highway). The site offers ingress and egress via entrances from Willow Spring Road, Keyway and Kinship Road.