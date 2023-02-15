Garner Group Financial portfolio grows by adding Delaware firm

Rockville-based Grove Point Financial, a boutique broker-dealer and investment advisory platform, Wednesday added Garner Group Financial to its company portfolio.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Grove Point Financial provides broker-dealer and RIA services to more than 500 financial professionals across the U.S. Based in Dover, Delaware, Garner Group Financial is led by founder Eugene Garner, a 17-year industry veteran and former small business owner, and his son Joe Garner, a registered financial professional and future successor of the firm.

Garner Group Financial specializes in creating personalized financial plans that align with the lifestyle clients are looking to attain in retirement. The firm, which oversees $62 million in assets, also focuses on next-generation wealth transfer strategies for clients’ children and grandchildren.

The financial professionals at Garner Group Financial were drawn to Grove Point’s people-first culture, boutique feel, and innovative technology, they said.

Garner Group Financial gains access to Grove Point’s comprehensive investment solutions and back-office support, which will help the firm expand its offering and become a one-stop financial experience for clients.