Kelly Schulz | Md. Tech Council

Kelly Schulz, CEO of the Maryland Tech Council, was named the newest member of the Hood College Board of Associates, which is comprised of alumni, parents, friends and business leaders who share their time, talent and experience to benefit Hood and its students.

Schulz, who graduated from Hood College with a bachelor’s in political science in 2006, formerly served as secretary of the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation under former Gov. Larry Hogan from 2015 to 2019. Under Schulz’s guidance, Maryland’s apprenticeship program grew to its highest level since 2008, with more than 10,000 apprentices statewide and received national recognition as one of the top programs in the United States.

In February of 2019, Schulz was unanimously approved as the state’s new Secretary of Commerce, where she served until December of 2021, building positive relationships between the state and businesses regulated within the department.

In her new role as CEO of the Maryland Tech Council, Schulz creates an exciting new pathway for Hood students to connect with the fast-growing life science and technology industries.