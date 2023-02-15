Off the Record with Sloane Brown: Amy Brennan, Hollywood Casino Perryville

Amy Brennan joins Sloane Brown to talk about her new role as general manager of Hollywood Casino Perryville, Maryland’s first casino, and what her journey has been as one of the few women executives in the gaming industry.
By: Special to The Daily Record Sloane Brown February 15, 2023
