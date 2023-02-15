Point Breeze Credit Union donates $60K to Baltimore-area hospitals

Point Breeze Credit Union announced Wednesday that it donated $10,000 each to six local hospitals in the greater Baltimore region totaling $60,000.

The donations were given to hospitals that serve communities in which Point Breeze Credit Union has office locations. Point Breeze currently has more than 62,000 members, served by offices in Hunt Valley, Rosedale, Westminster, Owings Mills and Bel Air.

The six hospitals that received donations from Point Breeze Credit Union include the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, Bel Air; MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, Baltimore; Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital, Baltimore; the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, Towson; Carroll Hospital, Westminster; Northwest Hospital, Owings Mills.

These donations will go toward each hospital’s specific needs and continued efforts to support health care workers and staff members in 2023. For example, a portion of Point Breeze’s donation to University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center will support their Employee Resilience Fund, which aids the emergent emotional, psychological and spiritual needs of dedicated team members. At MedStar Franklin Square, Point Breeze’s gift will support their ongoing Wellness Carts initiative, where carts regularly make rounds on each unit to provide immediate stress aids to staff.

During a check presentation with staff at Carroll Hospital, Point Breeze Westminster Office Manager Jamie Sykes was able to hear first-hand from hospital CEO, Garrett Hoover, about how gifts to the community hospital center “help fund specialized equipment and supplies, compassionate support for our caregivers and the ability to flexibly respond to new developments in diagnosis, treatment and prevention.”

Point Breeze Credit Union is one of Maryland’s largest credit unions, with more than 62,000 members and approximate assets of $947 million.