Choptank Community Health System to offer free dental screenings for children

Choptank Community Health System is partnering with The Salvation Army of the Mid-Shore in Cambridge to provide free dental health services for children ages 3-17 on Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Choptank Health’s Mobile Unit will be at the Salvation Army to provide dental health screening and health education, with each participating child receiving a goodie bag.

National Children’s Dental Health Month is sponsored by the American Dental Association as a monthlong health observance bringing together thousands of dedicated professionals, health care providers, and educators to promote the benefits of good oral health to children, their caregivers, teachers and many others.

Children need regular oral health checkups beginning when their first teeth erupt, or when a child turns 1 year old, and ideally continuing every six months, according to The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and the American Academy of Pediatrics.