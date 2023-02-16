Continental Realty Corp. dips into NC market for $96.3M acquisition

Continental Realty Corporation (CRC), a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company active in 10 states, has purchased its eighth multifamily community in North Carolina with the recent $96.3 million acquisition of a multifamily property in Charlotte.

The Sycamore at Tyvola, developed by Switzenbaum & Associates and delivered in December 2018, is a 288-unit four-story elevator-serviced community that was 95.5% leased at the time of the transaction.

As part of the acquisition, CRC will assume the in-place 40-year amortizing fixed-rate HUD loan at a 2.96% interest rate with a mortgage insurance premium. Michael Saclarides of Cushman &Wakefield represented the seller.

This is the second asset purchased on behalf of the Core Multifamily Fund, LP, a private equity fund sponsored by CRC. The open-ended fund, focused on stabilized or near-stabilized opportunities, was formed to identify and acquire Class “A” garden and mid-rise communities located in the southeastern United States with top-quality finishes and amenities.

The Core Multifamily Fund completed its initial Founders Investor Closing last year, raising approximately $145 million. CRC subsequently acquired St. Mary’s Square North Apartments, a 65-unit multifamily community in downtown Raleigh for $36.5 million last summer.

Through its various funds, CRC has acquired more than $1.2 billion worth of retail and multifamily assets in the last 10 years. In total, CRC owns and self-manages over $3.3 billion in real estate nationally, with heavy concentration in the Southeast.

With this acquisition, CRC owns and self-manages approximately 1,600 apartment units throughout North Carolina, with three multifamily communities in Charlotte, including The Flats at Ballantyne and Park & Kingston. Additional North Carolina assets include The Edison Lofts, St. Mary’s Square, The Village Apartments and St. Marys Square North Apartments in Raleigh, and The Reserve at Mayfaire in Wilmington.