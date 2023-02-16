Coppin St. unveils Eagle Achievement Center with $2M grant

Coppin State University on Thursday unveiled the Eagle Achievement Center (EAC), a centralized resource hub that will support the academic, personal, and professional success of students, as well as enhance their experience on campus.

The center will feature collaborative workspaces, innovative technology and new processes that will assist Coppin in improving holistic student development, student retention, and student success.

During the unveiling, Coppin State University President Anthony L. Jenkins, Ph.D. also highlighted a $2 million grant from Truist to establish the Truist Hub for Black Economic Mobility. The hub, located inside of the EAC, will enhance the quality of advising, programming, and technology related to educational opportunities and career pathways for Coppin students, as well as opportunities to engage members of the community.

The $2 million grant by Tuist is the largest corporate commitment in the university’s history.

The EAC will be housed on the fourth floor of the Parlett L. Moore Library. The newly renovated space will serve as a convenient, comfortable, and inviting space for students to study, access academic and career resources and collaborate with one another.