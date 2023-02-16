McDaniel College speaker program to showcase Carroll County innovation, entrepreneurship

McDaniel College’s Program in Innovation and Entrepreneurship will bring guest speakers to campus this spring to showcase innovation and entrepreneurship in Carroll County.

These events, which are free and open to the public, take place in Decker Auditorium, Lewis Hall of Science, at McDaniel College in Westminster. The pre-reception starts at 6 p.m. with the event from 7-8 p.m.

McDaniel’s Program in Innovation and Entrepreneurship is open to students of any major and is aimed at developing core entrepreneurial skills. Through the program, students have access to an entrepreneur-in-residence, alumni connections, mini grants, and events like the annual Innovation and Entrepreneurship Challenge, which is scheduled for April 20.

McDaniel students can also choose to minor in entrepreneurship or major or minor in marketing.

The program is directed by Mike Looney, a 1991 alum of the college with more than 30 years of experience in the retirement plan services industry, including as the founder and current manager of Chesapeake Benefit Partners. He is also a current lecturer in Business Administration and Economics at McDaniel.

P.I.E. Guest Speaker Series Schedule

Entrepreneurial Resources in Carroll County

Feb. 23, 7 p.m. (pre-reception: 6-7 p.m.)

Graham Dodge, executive director of MAGIC (Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory), and Tom Mazerski, director of Miller Resources for Entrepreneurs, discuss opportunities for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Carroll County.

The Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory, known as MAGIC (https://magicinc.org), is a nonprofit organization that works to spur tech and entrepreneurial activity in Carroll County.

Miller Resources for Entrepreneurs (www.carrollcc.edu/info-for-businesses-entrepreneurs/miller-small-business-resources) focuses on startup businesses by Carroll County residents and/or that are located in Carroll County. This includes funding options, business plan preparation, courses, events, and promotion opportunities.

Two Journeys in Entrepreneurship

March 23, 7 p.m. (pre-reception: 6-7 p.m.)

Come out for mocktails and cocktails with Beth Harbinson, founder of Sobar, and McDaniel’s entrepreneur-in-residence Jennifer Yang, co-owner of Covalent Spirits with her husband, Drew Cockley. Enjoy samples of their products while hearing them speak about starting their entrepreneurial ventures.

Covalent Spirits (https://covalentspirits.com/) is a craft distillery, tasting room, and event venue that opened in Westminster in November 2022.

Sobar (www.drinksobar.org) was the 2017 winner of the Horizon Foundation and United Way of Central Maryland’s Howard County Changemaker Challenge contest. The mission of Sobar is “to encourage choice in how we celebrate by providing healthy, sophisticated non-alcoholic beverages to consumers and offering alcohol-free bars and events.”