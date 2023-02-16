Nominations sought for Harford County Historic Preservation Awards

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly, the Harford County Historic Preservation Commission and Department of Planning and Zoning are calling for nominations for the 2023 Harford Historic Preservation Awards.

The Historic Preservation Awards continue a tradition started in 1995 to honor excellence in historic preservation within Harford County. The awards will be presented at a ceremony in May for National Historic Preservation Month.

Nominations may be made in the following four categories:

Preservation Project Awards – Recognizes various preservation, restoration, rehabilitation, and adaptive reuse projects in Harford County. These nominations may include projects of an archeological nature.

Special Preservation Awards – Recognizes publications, exhibits, demonstrations, workshops, unique presentations, and stewardship and advocacy efforts that focus on the County's historic architecture, archaeology or cultural heritage.

Local Government Preservation Awards – Recognizes projects and individuals at the local government level for efforts in Historic Preservation.

Preservationist Honor Award – Recognizes individuals, museums, organizations, or businesses that have advanced the cause of historic preservation in Harford County over a long period of time.

Nominated projects, publications, workshops, etc. must have been completed, published, or have occurred between Jan. 1, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2022. Nominations will be accepted until Feb. 26.