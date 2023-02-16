Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Placemakr to launch pop-up hotel in downtown Columbia

By: Daily Record Staff February 16, 2023

An aerial photo of downtown Columbia, location for a new WhyHotel by Placemakr. (Howard Hughes Corp. photo)

Placemakr, a tech-enabled flex-use hospitality and multifamily operator, Thursday announced the launch of its newest pop-up hotel — WhyHotel by Placemakr in Columbia.

The new pop-up is located in Marlow in downtown Columbia and will begin welcoming guests in March. WhyHotel by Placemakr pop-ups are a limited-time-only chance for guests to book a room at a brand-new location.

In partnership with The Howard Hughes Corporation, this pop-up hotel will allow guests to experience hotel amenities and services while staying in fully furnished, open-floor apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, full kitchens and in-unit laundry. The property features a resort-style pool, co-working and conference spaces, a penthouse lounge, fitness center, and a rooftop terrace overlooking Color Burst Park. The pop-up will accommodate both short-term rental, business travelers and hotel guests alike.

Located next to the Merriweather Post Pavilion concert venue with easy access to Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Fort Meade, this pop-up includes 115 furnished units for daily, weekly, or annual stays and will remain open for booking throughout 2023.


