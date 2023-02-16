Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Regenerative medicine franchise opens Towson clinic

By: Daily Record Staff February 16, 2023

QC Kinetix, a regenerative medicine franchise that offers a cutting-edge, non-surgical alternative to joint and pain relief, recently opened in Towson and offers one of the most advanced regenerative medicine protocols in Maryland.

The clinic, at 7505 Osler Drive in the medical district of Towson, is the first of multiple.

Eventually, there will be a total of six QC Kinetix clinics across the Baltimore metro area. Owners Charlie Mescher and Michael Prus plan to open a new clinic every six to 12 months.

 


