Treasurer to Baltimore County Victory Slate charged with theft, embezzlement

The Maryland State Prosecutor has charged the treasurer for the powerful Baltimore County Victory Slate with multiple counts of theft, embezzlement and perjury.

William C. McCollum, who serves as the treasurer for the political slate and for the finance committee of former Baltimore County Councilwoman Cathy Bevins, is accused of “systematically stealing funds raised by the committees” without the candidates’ knowledge.

The charges allege that McCollum embezzled more than $111,000 from the “Friends of Cathy Bevins” fund from April 23, 2015, through Jan. 31, 2020, for his personal benefit. He is accused of stealing funds through direct payments to pay his personal credit card bill and by depositing checks made out to the fund or to vendors into his personal bank account.

The criminal complaint also charges he used campaign funds to travel with a romantic partner while in Puerto Rico and for flights to Palm Beach, Florida and Iceland. He did not disclose those expenditures on campaign finance reports, the state prosecutor alleged.

In an emailed statement, Bevins said she was “shocked and saddened to learn about the embezzlement from my campaign account by my long-time treasurer. This is a complete betrayal of trust placed in him by me and by my donors.”

“I have been cooperating with the Office of State Prosecutor throughout their investigation,” she said. “I am very grateful for their efforts to prosecute this theft and to recover the stolen campaign funds.”

Bevins announced in March that she would not run for reelection after serving on the council for more than a decade. Her term ended in December.

McCollum is also accused of engaging in a similar scheme to steal money from the Baltimore County Victory Slate, for which he was also the treasurer. He is alleged to have embezzled more than $31,000 from the fund from May 27, 2015, through Dec. 14, 2018.

“Treasurers of campaign finance committees have an important role in ensuring funds raised to support a political candidate or candidates are used to benefit the purpose of the campaign,” State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III said. “Our office strives to hold individuals in positions of public trust in the electoral process accountable if they violate that trust for personal gain.”

McCollum was named acting director of economic development for Baltimore County in August 2020. He stopped working for the county in 2021 after the county’s inspector general reported wasteful spending at the Baltimore County Agricultural Center, where he had worked since 2010.

He reportedly kept getting paid for nearly a year after he stopped working for Baltimore County by using his accrued sick leave.

His lawyers in the embezzlement case are David Irwin and Andrew Graham.

“Mr. McCollum has been fully cooperative with the State Prosecutor’s Office throughout the investigation, and we’re hoping that it all works out for the best,” Irwin said.

A political slate is a unique campaign finance tool that allows multiple candidates to pool resources. Members of a slate can transfer unlimited amounts of money into the joint fund, which can then spend unlimited amounts on behalf of its members.

Former Baltimore County Executive James T. Smith Jr. established the Baltimore County Victory Slate in 2006 and has used it ever since to finance his preferred candidates. Smith, a former judge and former Maryland secretary of transportation, is a major political power broker.

The slate’s current and former members are a veritable who’s who of Baltimore County and some Baltimore City elected officials.

According to Maryland campaign finance records, active members of the slate include Bevins and:

House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, D-Baltimore County

State Sen. Katherine Klausmeier, D-Baltimore County

Former state Sen. Delores G. Kelley, D-Baltimore County

Former state Sen. Benjamin T. Brooks, D-Baltimore County

Former state Del. Dan K. Morhaim, D-Baltimore County

Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello

Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger

Baltimore County Councilman Julian E. Jones Jr.

Former Baltimore County Councilman Tom Quirk

Notable former members of the slate include former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley; Del. Jon Cardin, D-Baltimore County; Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.; former state Sen. Bobby Zirkin, D-Baltimore County; former Baltimore County Councilman Johnny Olszewski Sr. and disgraced former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.

The slate faced legal trouble in 2017 when state prosecutors alleged that it had made an unlawful $100,000 loan to Pugh. Pugh was not a member of the slate, which made the loan illegal.

The slate paid a $3,000 fine in connection with the loan.