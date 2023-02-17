BFG Financial Advisors honored for women’s representation in leadership

BFG Financial Advisors, a financial planning and wealth management practice in Timonium and a division of Brotman Financial Group Inc., was named 2023 Honor Roll Award winner for Women’s Representation in Leadership.

The award, presented by Executive Alliance, is given to companies who have proven their commitment to advancing women within their organization, industry and community.

With women representing a third of the firm’s C-suite team, as well as holding director and team lead titles, BFG Financial Advisors has built a gender-equal firm that is continuing to mentor, empower and advance women in finance.

The BFG team will be presented the award at a ceremony on March 23, when Nebel will be participating in panel discussion to share strategies and best practices used to promote women.