Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Charles J. Morton Jr. | Venable

By: Daily Record Staff February 17, 2023

Charles J. Morton Jr. has been appointed managing partner of the Baltimore office with Venable.

Morton’s past leadership roles outside the firm include chairing the global board of directors of the Association for Corporate Growth and the board of the Technology Corporation of Maryland and serving as the general counsel for the Maryland Chamber of Commerce.

He is active in a range of philanthropic endeavors focused on economic development, education and the arts. He is celebrated for his abilities in guiding mergers and acquisitions and financing transactions involving middle-market technology, health care and consumer products companies, including being recognized by Best Lawyers as the “Lawyer of the Year” in six of the past 10 years.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo