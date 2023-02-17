Charles J. Morton Jr. has been appointed managing partner of the Baltimore office with Venable.

Morton’s past leadership roles outside the firm include chairing the global board of directors of the Association for Corporate Growth and the board of the Technology Corporation of Maryland and serving as the general counsel for the Maryland Chamber of Commerce.

He is active in a range of philanthropic endeavors focused on economic development, education and the arts. He is celebrated for his abilities in guiding mergers and acquisitions and financing transactions involving middle-market technology, health care and consumer products companies, including being recognized by Best Lawyers as the “Lawyer of the Year” in six of the past 10 years.