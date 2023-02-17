A federal appeals court has upheld a more than $740,000 award to a former Baltimore provider of corneas for transplant, saying its eyewash suppliers are strictly liable for a contaminated cleaning supply even though the companies were not the product’s bottlers.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday rejected the suppliers’ defense that they were not the contaminators but merely links in the supply chain that provided the sealed eyewash containers to KeraLink International Inc.

The 4th Circuit said Maryland’s “sealed container defense” to strict product liability is unavailable to suppliers Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Stradis Healthcare LLC.

In its published decision, the court noted that Geri-Care was the only company named on the eyewash bottles and Stradis had described the product it provided KeraLink as “sterile” eyewash.

By placing its name on the bottles, Geri-Care “held itself out” as the manufacturer of the contaminated product, even though it came from another company, the 4th Circuit said in its 3-0 ruling. Geri-Care also registered the eyewash with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the court added.

“By placing its logo on the eyewash bottle and by registering the eyewash in Geri-Care’s name with the FDA, Geri-Care intended the public to think that Geri-Care manufactured the eyewash,” Senior Judge Barbara Milano Keenan wrote for the 4th Circuit.

“(T)here is no basis on which a purchaser, sophisticated or otherwise, could determine from the eyewash bottle and packaging that another entity was a manufacturer of the eyewash,” Keenan added. “Although Geri-Care identified itself as a ‘distributor’ and not as a ‘manufacturer,’ a jury could not conclude on this record that purchasers of the eyewash reasonably would have known that Geri-Care was not the eyewash manufacturer.”

Stradis, in turn, expressly warranted the safety of the eyewash by calling it ‘sterile’ on the box of medical supplies it provided KeraLink.

Under Maryland law, sellers who vouch for the safety of their delivered products cannot assert the sealed container defense, the 4th Circuit said.

Under the supply chain arrangement, KeraLink contracted with Stradis for the delivery of custom ordered “surgical packs” containing eyewash and related supplies. Stradis purchased the eyewash from Geri-Care through a third-party wholesaler.

Geri-Care had bought the eyewash in sealed containers from Kareway Products Inc., which had purchased the cleansing product from a company that produced it in Korea, according to the 4th Circuit’s opinion.

Geri-Care was the only name that appeared on the bottles Stradis included in the surgical packs it provided KeraLink. The packs contained a written list of their contents, including “sterile” eyewash.

The Eye Bank Association of America notified KeraLink in October 2017 of a potentially contaminated batch of Geri-Care brand eyewash, which KeraLink subsequently had tested for contaminants. KeraLink then tied positive test results to packages it had received from Stradis, the 4th Circuit’s opinion stated.

About that time, a surgeon told KeraLink that five patients who received transplants of the company’s corneal tissue had tested positive for pathogens related to the contaminants in the eyewash, the opinion added.

KeraLink sued Stradis in the U.S. District Court in Baltimore in 2018. Stradis subsequently filed a complaint, naming Geri-Care as a third-party defendant in the lawsuit.

In May 2020, Senior Judge Catherine C. Blake granted summary judgment for KeraLink after rejecting the suppliers’ sealed container defense.

Blake awarded KeraLink $742,777.73. The amount included $589,644 in lost service fees due to the damaged corneal tissue; $354.90 for the loss of unusable surgical packs; $16,396.59 for the time employees lost having to address the contamination issues; and $136,362.24 in prejudgment interest.

Stradis and Geri-Care then appealed to the 4th Circuit.

Attorneys for the three companies did not immediately return messages Friday seeking comment on the 4th Circuit’s decision.

John A. Bourgeois, of Kramon & Graham PA in Baltimore, represented KeraLink.

Stradis was represented by Kelly M. Lippincott of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP in Alexandria, Virginia. Geri-Care was represented by Danielle D. Giroux of Harman, Claytor, Corrigan & Wellman in Glen Allen, Virginia.

The federal courts had jurisdiction over KeraLink’s Maryland state law claim of strict product liability based on the amount in controversy exceeding $75,000 and the diversity of citizenship between the Maryland-based plaintiff and defendants from other states: Georgia-based Stradis and New York-based Geri-Care.

KeraLink sold its domestic eye bank operations to Seattle-based CorneaGen in 2019. Since then, the Baltimore nonprofit has focused on making vision-restoring treatment more accessible and affordable worldwide.

Keenan was joined in the 4th Circuit’s opinion by Judges Pamela A. Harris and A. Marvin Quattlebaum Jr.

The 4th Circuit rendered its decision in KeraLink International Inc. v. Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Stradis Healthcare LLC, Nos. 21-2357 and 21-2404.