Edward Farley | Crosby Marketing Communications

Veteran brand and business growth strategist Edward Farley has joined Crosby Marketing Communications as executive vice president.

He will lead Crosby teams in developing enterprise brand planning, integrated marketing campaigns, and strategic sponsorships and partnerships on behalf of clients.

Farley has three decades of experience creating performance-driven marketing programs for leading national and global organizations in the health care, nonprofit, consumer package goods, and financial services sectors.

Prior to joining Crosby, he was the vice president of brand & creative services for Edelman Financial Services, an industry-leading financial planning and advisory firm. He has also served as the vice president of marketing & brand strategy for United Way Worldwide; director of corporate brand strategy and advertising for Humana; and held brand management roles across the international and corporate marketing divisions with Anheuser-Busch over a 17-year period.