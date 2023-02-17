Jordan Savitz | Baker Donelson

Jordan Savitz, a corporate attorney with extensive experience working with businesses of all sizes, has joined the Baltimore and Washington offices of Baker Donelson as shareholder.

Savitz, who focuses his practice on business law and mergers and acquisitions, provides legal support to businesses throughout Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia in all matters throughout the business life cycle. He acts as outside general counsel for many clients, providing strategic advice and drafting services on various matters including, but not limited to, fiduciary duties, restrictive covenants, contract negotiation, operating and stockholder agreements, intellectual property rights, and license agreements.

Savitz also advises buyers and sellers of middle-market companies in stock, asset, and merger transactions, from pre-transaction planning – including non-disclosure agreements and letters of intent – through closing, including preparing and negotiating stock purchase agreements, asset purchase agreements, and ancillary documents.

Savitz, who most recently was principal at Offit Kurman, received his Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law and an MBA from the University of Baltimore – Towson University.