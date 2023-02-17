Racism kept him out of the Maryland bar in 1857. Now he might gain posthumous admission.

If it weren’t for the color of his skin, Edward Garrison Draper would have become a practicing Maryland attorney in 1857.

He was eminently qualified: Dartmouth-educated and having worked under attorneys in Boston and Baltimore, he had more experience than many white candidates for the Maryland bar at that time.

The white judge who gave Draper an oral exam for entrance to the bar — who was himself a first cousin of Confederate general Robert E. Lee — agreed that Draper was “qualified in all respects,” according to research by Texas lawyer and retired justice John G. Browning.

But Draper could not join the Maryland bar, Baltimore Superior Court Judge Zachaeus Collins Lee concluded, because he was not a “free white citizen of this state.”

Instead, after Draper assured Lee that he wished to practice law in Liberia, the judge provided the young Baltimorean with a certificate establishing his qualifications. Draper left for Liberia, where free Black Americans were being encouraged to emigrate at the time, a few days later. Within a year of his arrival, however, Draper died of tuberculosis.

Now, a new effort could get Draper posthumously admitted to the Maryland bar. Browning and Maryland lawyer Domonique Flowers plan to petition the Maryland Supreme Court for Draper’s admission, they said at a symposium Thursday evening at the University of Baltimore School of Law.

“We hope the petition will be well received, and that Maryland’s highest court will help in righting a historic wrong,” Browning said in an email.

Browning detailed the history of Maryland’s early Black lawyers in his presentation Thursday night. Maryland was the last of the former slave states to admit Black lawyers to the bar, he said, and only did so after the state’s racially restrictive law was struck down in 1885.

The decision came after a group of Black civil rights advocates, led by the Rev. Harvey Johnson, sought out a prospective lawyer who would challenge the statute. After the legal battle ended, Everett J. Waring became the first Black lawyer admitted to the Maryland bar. He went on to become the first Black lawyer to argue before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Six other lawyers from American history have been granted posthumous bar admissions in recent years, Browning said, including three Asian-Americans who were denied admission to their state bars in California and Washington.

Pennsylvania, New York and Texas have also granted posthumous bar admissions to Black men who were wrongfully barred from practicing law in those states.

“Justice doesn’t have an expiration date,” Browning said. He, along with Flowers, will detail Draper’s qualifications in the petition for his posthumous admission to the bar.

José Anderson, a University of Baltimore law professor who led Thursday’s panel discussion with Browning and Flowers, highlighted the historic role Maryland has played in setting national trends — and how important it is to be open about the long and difficult fight for justice here.

“What happens in Maryland matters,” he said. “We shouldn’t hide the struggle.”