Restitution orders should include attorney’s fees

Attorney’s fees often finish last, although we have a hard time understanding why. Defendants don’t want to agree to pay them, and courts don’t like to award them. When courts do award fees, they are often pared back.

Recently, the Appellate Court of Maryland ruled that a person convicted of a crime and ordered to pay restitution is not responsible to pay the attorney’s fees incurred by the victim seeking restitution. In cases brought for economic crimes this strikes us as wrong, but if a change in the law is a good idea, and we think it is, it will need to come from the Maryland General Assembly and not from the courts. We encourage the legislature to look at this question.

The case is Sharon Shivers v. State of Maryland, No. 879, September Term 2021. It was a unanimous decision reversing a circuit court’s order requiring that Shivers pay her dad the $6,000 he had to pay an attorney to help him recover the $85,000 Ms. Shivers had “withdrawn” from her father’s bank account. She was convicted of a crime and sentenced to 6 months’ incarceration.

A crime victim’s losses such as wages, medical, counseling, rehabilitation, funeral and burial expenses can be recovered as restitution under the Maryland Criminal Procedure Article, but attorney’s fees are the Cinderella of the restitution family. Attorney’s fees are simply not something contemplated by the Maryland restitution law, but in the case of any sort of financial crime it seems not only reasonable, but necessary, to get a lawyer involved to advocate for the victim, who may not be able to rely solely on the interests or efforts of the state’s attorney’s office to help.

Restitution is intended to make the victim whole, so it makes good sense that a restitution order should include all costs reasonably needed to reimburse the victim for the economic loss caused by the criminal conduct, at least where the crime is an economic crime. Balancing the interests of criminal and victim, the victim’s rights ought to tip the scale.

But, in Maryland, they do not. In other states they do. For example, the California Penal Code provides as recoverable damages by a crime victim “actual and reasonable” attorney’s fees. And why not? The victim has suffered and incurred these costs solely as a result of the defendant’s criminal activities.

In the District of Columbia, well-heeled insurance companies are permitted to recover their attorney’s fees as part of restitution from defendants who have been convicted of insurance fraud. Texas also allows recovery of legal fees.

In all, 13 states have laws that explicitly provide for the recovery of attorney’s fees as criminal restitution under some circumstances. Twenty-six states guarantee the recovery of the full amount of a victim’s loss but do not specifically mention attorney’s fees. Maryland is in neither category.

This is not to even intimate that the Appellate Court of Maryland, in Shivers, got it wrong; it was interpreting the Maryland statute. But courts ought to have the discretion to award attorney’s fees as a part of restitution in cases of economic crimes, and this implicates the Maryland Legislature.

Legislators should consider amending the statute, not only to allow restitution but to encourage an award of legal fees by the courts when doing so is reasonable under the circumstances because of the need for an economic crime victim to hire a lawyer to help navigate the system or advocate for the victim. After all, the purpose of restitution is to make the victim of a crime whole. And perhaps, even to discourage criminal activity.

There is nothing inequitable about including the award of attorney’s fees in a restitution order involving an economic crime. To the contrary; doing so makes good sense.

Editorial Advisory Board member Arthur F. Fergenson did not participate in this opinion.

